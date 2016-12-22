The Breeze Inn Celebrates 5 Years

There was some fun in town Tuesday night up on Jean Duluth Road

by Dilan Michaels

The Breeze Inn may seem small on the outside, but there was a big party inside.

The Inn’s owners are celebrating 5 years of serving up, good times, cold drinks, and their signature Juicy Lucy burgers.

Owner Kate Wagner says, “I think we’re celebrating a few things, we’ve been here 5 years, how we’ve gone from 6 to 22 employees, that we both still work here full time, and people love us, and we have the best burgers in the northland, we’ve won many awards.”

If you’ve never been, their roasted pepper Juicy Lucy is a house favorite, stuffed with pepper jack cheese and topped with peppers and sour cream.