Cloquet Business Giving Local Family the “Best Christmas Ever”

Northland Health Filtration will also be presenting the family with a check for about $7,000

by Matt Van Winkle

CLOQUET, Minn. – A business in Cloquet is doing its part to make sure a family in need has a special Christmas this year. Northland Health Filtration adopted a family as part of the Best Christmas Ever campaign.

The business received about 140 gifts, all donated by the community.

Tonight, friends and family helped wrap the presents, which they will hand deliver to the family Thursday night.

“We set this goal and we just shattered it,” said alanna soukkala, a captain for Best Christmas Ever.

“I cannot wait to show up tomorrow and surprise them and meet them face to face. It feels amazing.”

The business will also be presenting the family with a check for about $7,000.