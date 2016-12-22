Duluth Airport Sweetens Holiday Travels

by Dilan Michaels

With the holiday’s almost here it’s a busy time to travel. The Duluth International Airport is already bustling with people off to their holiday destinations. The Duluth Airport Authority made traveler’s trips a little sweeter with some warm holiday cookies.

If you still have to catch your flight there are some helpful tips that can make your trip go smoothly.

Duluth Airport Authority Director of Communications and Marketing Natalie Peterson says, “Making sure you’re following what’s happening with your plane, always checking the weather in both the original place and the destination. Making sure you’re checking the weather if you’re connecting anywhere that can have a huge impact.”

The Duluth Airport Authority also recommends arriving at least an hour and half before your flight is scheduled.