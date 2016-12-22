Hoff Set to Return Thursday Night

The Mirage is set to get their second leading scorer Thursday against international Falls

by KQDS Staff

HERMANTOWN, MINN.- The Mirage has lit up the ice lately, winning their past four games. Thursday night they face International Falls and they are adding to their arsenal with Callie Hoff making her return.

Last year Hoff was the Mirage’s second-leading scorer but an injury to her knee in a pre–season scrimmage this year sent Hoff to the bench for the first part of the season.