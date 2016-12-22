Hundreds of Gifts Wrapped For Families in Need

Volunteers and even some of the families receiving the gifts helped wrap the presents

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 700 gifts were wrapped today as part of the “Make A Child Smile” campaign.

Mike Letica, with Super America, has received donations from business and people around the community to help purchase gifts for nearly twenty families.

Today, volunteers and even some of the families receiving the gifts helped wrap the presents.

“I was expecting Christmas to be stressful,” said Christina Sroka, a mother from Duluth. “I felt bad because my kids wouldn’t have the Christmas they deserve. They would have a Christmas, but not as nice of a Christmas.” Thanks to people like Letica, that stress can be eased.

Gifts wrapped today will also be given to kids at the Valley Youth Center in Duluth.