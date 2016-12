Joey Anderson Scores For USA Junior Team

The team played in a pre-tournament match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

by KQDS Staff

DULUTH, MINN.- The UMD Bulldogs won’t return to the ice until January 6 but Joey Anderson is not taking this time to relax. Instead he’s playing for team USA in World Juniors pre–tournament.

The team faced Switzerland on Wednesday in the pre– tournament, Joey Anderson skated on the fourth line and tallied one goal, in the teams 4-3 win.