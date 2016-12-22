MnDot warns of holiday travel conditions

MnDot 511 can be used to check out road conditions

by Matt Suoja

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging travelers to check out road conditions using their 5-1-1 system before heading out to their holiday destinations.

One area of concern is blown ice, which occurs after snow is shifted out onto roadways due to a strong wind. The snow melts and refreezes creating an icy patch.

The 5-1-1 is available online, within their app or by dialing 5-1-1.

Find out more at http://hb.511mn.org/.