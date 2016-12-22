New details in Superior deaths

Autopsy conducted today

by Matt Suoja

Yesterday, Superior Police found two residents outside their home in the Butler Park neighborhood deceased.

Today the police announced that one of the residents was a 78-year-old female, while the other was an 83-year-old male.

After an exam of the scene and preliminary investigation, the police do not feel this was a criminal event and the public should have not concern of safety related to this incident.

Autopsies were conducted today and those results will be available next week.

The names and address of the deceased are being withheld until all notifications to family have been made.