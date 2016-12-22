Main Navigation
News
Community
Entertainment
Health
US & World News
Livestream
Weather
FOX 21 Forecast
Interactive Radar
School Closings
Sports
High School
College
Friday Night Frenzy
Links
Highlights
Fox 21 Features
Active Adventures
Animal Answers
Coffee Conversation
Cooking Connection
Focus On Health
Great Outdoors
Knowing Your Neighbors
Nikki's Notebook
Northern Star
Northland Uncovered
Special Reports
Weekend Spotlight
Crime
Business & Politics
Health
Community
Community Calendar
Submit A News Tip
About Us
About Us
News Team
Program
Livestream
Login
Email
Password
Lost your password?
Email Address
Fox21Online
About Us
News Team
Program
Livestream
News
Community
Entertainment
Health
US & World News
Livestream
Weather
FOX 21 Forecast
Interactive Radar
School Closings
Sports
High School
College
Friday Night Frenzy
Links
Fox 21 Features
Active Adventures
Animal Answers
Coffee Conversation
Cooking Connection
Focus On Health
Great Outdoors
Knowing Your Neighbors
Nikki’s Notebook
Northern Star
Northland Uncovered
Special Reports
Weekend Spotlight
Crime
Business & Politics
Health
Community
Community Calendar
Submit A News Tip
Duluth
Weather Forecast 12-21-16
Early Projections For Christmas Storm
December 22, 2016
by
Joey Norton
You Might Like
Apartment Complex Residents Search For New Homes
Cloquet Business Giving Local Family the "Best Christmas Ever"
The Breeze Inn Celebrates 5 Years
Hundreds of Gifts Wrapped For Families in Need
DULUTH WEATHER ALERTS
See All Active Alerts
Today
Tomorrow
7-Day
Today
Tomorrow
7-Day
Most Popular
Apartment Complex Residents Search For New Homes
Hoff Set to Return Thursday Night
Joey Anderson Scores For USA Junior Team
Red Cross Assisting Families Displaced By Virginia Fire
Animal Answers: Benefits of Feeding Birds in the Northland
Latest News Update
Evening News Update 12-21-16
Midday Update 12/21/16
Morning Update 12/21/16
Evening News Update 12-20-16
Evening News Update 12-19-16
Buffer
Diggit
Email
More
Facebook
Flattr
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Print
Reddit
Stumble
tumblr
Twitter
VK
WhatsApp
Yummly
Xing
Friend's email
Message
http://www.fox21online.com/2016/12/22/weather-forecast-12-21-16/
Send
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn