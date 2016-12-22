Wisconsin DNR could be in upheaval

Discussion of breaking up different departments

by Matt Suoja

Republicans are considering splitting up Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources, scattering parks, forestry, environmental, hunting and fishing programs among three existing agencies and two new ones.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that lawmakers behind the plan say they’re pursuing the dramatic change because the DNR is not working well.

Gov. Scott Walker tells the newspaper that the plan is worth pursuing.