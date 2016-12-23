Duluth Family Fighting Cancer Receives “Best Christmas Ever”

A Cloquet business delivered more than a hundred gifts and presented the family $8,000

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – In 2011, the charity “Best Christmas Ever” was started, with a mission of helping a Superior family have a life changing Christmas.

This year, the non-profit organization is blessing 50 families across the United States with an unforgettable holiday.

The staff at Northland Health Filtration in Cloquet wanted to do something special for a local family in need.

“We’re ready, we’re excited and a little bit nervous too,” said Alanna Soukkala, a captain for Best Christmas Ever, as her team loaded up gifts to surprise a family in Duluth.

“Everybody’s always searching for a cause and you want to feel good about the cause you’re backing. And this is one we could get on board with no questions asked.”

The business hand selected the Augusta family from over a hundred nominations. Kathryn Augusta is an unemployed, single mother with two children, Gabi and Nathalia, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s a really rewarding cause and a very relatable family,” Soukkala said. “As a mother, we can all relate to having a hard time and needing some support.”

Throughout the last few months, the business received over a hundred gifts from the community.

So tonight they loaded up the presents, headed up to Duluth and made an entrance the Augusta family will never forget.

“It’s just so exciting to see them happy,” said Mattie Hawley, Kathryn’s sister who nominated her for the Best Christmas Ever. “I think over the last several months there’s been some really hard stuff. So any time I can see them joyful is a blessing for all of us.”

The family now has presents under the tree and hearts full of joy for the holidays.

“When you have a child that’s sick it’s hard to think about buying gifts,” said Augusta. “Your perspective changes, it’s not about buying gits it’s a lot of spending time [together].”

“All I can say is ‘best Christmas ever’…definitely,” said Gabi Augusta.

The Augusta family was also presented with a check for over $8,000, which will help cover the travel costs of driving to St. Paul for Nathalia’s cancer treatment.