Giants Ridge ready for holiday rush

Many events going on during holiday break at Giants Ridge

by Matt Suoja

With a new chalet already built for the ski season, many Iron Range residents have come out to enjoy the slopes at Giants Ridge.

The Ridge official opened December 9th, but with the Christmas holiday soon approaching, the hills should be packed with snowboarders and skiers alike.

About 65 percent of their Alpine runs were open today during the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Not only did that bring smiles to the skiers faces, but for the staff there as well.

“We work so hard to put out such a good product and to be able to see people enjoy all of our hard work is really what keeps you in the ski industry,” said Benji Neff, Giants Ridge events coordinator.

The Ridge also brings happiness to many families from far and wide including the Mackey clan from Chaska.

“We were just riding up together on the chair lift. We were all just going isn’t this the best, look at it, the sun is out today,” said Dennis Mackey. “You can just relax up here and not worry about anything and the kids have all said in the past when we’re eating lunch, I just love going out here because of the peace and you can forget about everything going on.”

Their snow tubing park is set to open December 26th.

Giants Ridge will also offer a youth camp for skiers and snowboarders beginning December 27 with a goal of improving camp goers skills on the hill.

