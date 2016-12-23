Holiday Crafts with Jo-Ann Fabric

Decorating in Time for the Holidays

by KQDS Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – If decorations aren’t up in your home yet, there’s just hours to get some crafting done.

Luckily, local crafting expert, Krista Kovacevich, from Jo-Ann Fabric visited FOX 21 this morning to give a few tips.

Kovacevich showed the crew how to make a Holiday Wreath with Lights. Click here for directions.

Another option for decorations are making Bling Ornaments. Click here for directions.

Glittered Snow Table Toppers were the final craft Kovacevich made with the FOX 21 morning crew. Click here for directions.