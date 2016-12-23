Holiday Shoppers Flock to Grocery Stores

Some Stores Offer Both Groceries and Last Minute Gift Options

by Lena Takada

Grocery stores in the Northland are bustling with people gearing up for the holidays

Many customers flock to the grocery store, so they can get all the ingredients they need for their special holiday meal. The Week of Christmas is the busiest time of year at Mount Royal, where people can purchase all of their groceries and even pick up last minute gifts in one trip.

“Everybody has got their own traditions, their own lists, and they’re filling it out. The last 3 days, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, will be the big ones,” said Steve Schadewald, the General Manager at Mt. Royal.

Mt. Royal will be closed Christmas day.