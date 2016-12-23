Hotels Busy During Holiday Season

From Bentleyville to Hockey... Tourists Come to Duluth Even in the Winter

by Lena Takada

Seasonal events, from hockey to Bentleyville, have kept hotels in Duluth busy this holiday season

And though Bentleyville is ending soon, there are plenty of hockey tournaments scheduled in January, and the skiing season will be in full swing. Holiday Inn Representatives are crossing their fingers that those events combined with other winter outdoor recreation like ice climbing and fat tire biking, will bring more people to Duluth.

“We’ve been very happy with the guests coming up, and we do have plenty of rooms for this week and next week again so, if people are hoping to come up here, we’re hoping they still do,” said Gerry Goldfarb, the General Manager at Holiday Inn.

Guests of Holiday Inn are able to get from downtown Duluth to the canal park attractions by using the Skywalk.