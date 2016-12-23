Local Organizations Helping Broadway Apartment Tenants

Salvation Army Enables Mobile Cause

by KQDS Staff

SUPERIOR, Wis.- All tenants of an apartment building on Broadway St. in Superior are currently searching for a new home.

The apartment building is closing in less than two weeks and now several people will soon be without a home.

The Superior Salvation Army and several other local organizations are stepping in.

They held a meeting with the tenants to discuss options and give insight on where they can find help.

The Salvation Army has enabled mobile cause to raise funds for these families.

Those interested in donating can test HELPSA to 41444.