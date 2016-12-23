Make a Child Smile Campaign Seeking Donations

Local Toy Donation Drive Looks to Help Needy Families

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH – A donation drive that started as a way to help a few families during the holiday season has taken off.

We’ve told you about the “Make a Child Smile” campaign put on by Mike Letica with Super America.

Now, Letica tells FOX 21 he’s received several requests from needy families since our story last night.

He’s asking for donations from you to give these families a bright Christmas.

Letica came up with the idea for this drive while shopping for his grandchildren.

Originally, he planned on helping two families and two non-profits. Now, it’s expanded to help nearly twenty families and four non-profit organizations.

More than 150 gifts were also donated to the Valley Youth Center.

Letica plans on giving a $50 gift card to every family that has been adopted by this campaign.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can contact Letica through Facebook, or head to his PayPal donation account.