Taking Swings at Adventure Zone

Active Adventures: Batting Cages

by KQDS Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Active Adventures, the FOX 21 morning crew tried out the batting cages at Adventure Zone.

FOX 21’s William Seay and Natalie Froistad got some pointers and took a few swings.

There are three batting cages, each featuring a baseball and softball pitching machine.

There are ball speeds set for both the active competitor or novice player.

You can find out more at adventurezoneduluth.com.