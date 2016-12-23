Think Twice Before Buying a Pet for Christmas

Adopt Don't Shop

by Lena Takada

Many children and even adults dream of waking up to a fluffy little puppy or kitten on Christmas morning. But experts remind us that bringing a pet into the family means committing your time and money to taking care of it, for years.

Animals, Especially young ones, take a lot of time to train, and may take a while to learn not to chew on your shoes, or knock over your Christmas tree. Before getting a pet as a gift, it’s important to think about where the person receiving the gift is in their life, and what future plans they have.

“Sometimes it sounds like a great plan, but you really want to make sure the people that will be receiving the animal are ready, and they know what to expect, and you definitely don’t want to surprise someone with a puppy,” said Michelle Sternberg, the Marketing and Communication Manager at Animal Allies.

With that being said, if you are prepared for a furry family member, Animal Advocates encourage you to adopt and not shop, so you can possibly save a life of an animal living in a shelter.

For people who are looking to get a feline friend, it costs just 25 dollars to adopt a cat 1 year and older, between now and December 31st.