Thursday Forecast 12-22

Two storms to impact our area through Monday

by Joey Norton

Things are looking pretty good outside tonight. The focus turns to Friday and Christmas day.

Temperatures are doing very well through Sunday with a lot of us reaching mid 30’s and even a few upper 30’s for some of the viewing area.

Wind-chills are not bad either because of the wind were seeing from the SW.

Current radar is clear but that will soon change as we will be tracking the storm set to arrive tomorrow afternoon.

We can expect a modest amount of snow any where from 1 to 1.5 inches in our area. The further you go south into central Wisconsin the more snow you will see with up to 6 inches possible.

Then our focus will turn to the Christmas day storm.

It will really start to ramp up during the early afternoon let’s say around 3–4 o’clock time frame and will start off with a wintry mix in our area, rain down south in the twin cities and snow of to north west Minnesota.

The wintry mix will consist of snow, rain, ice, sleet for a period of time.

Into the over night hours the precipitation will change to snow leaving us with anywhere from 3–6 inches of snow.

The warm temps will last through Sunday with well above temps ending Monday into Tuesday when we will see chilly temps back in the Northland. Overnight lows can be expected in the single digits mid–week next week.