Twin Ports Gamer Creates ‘North Shore-Opoly’

by KQDS Staff

For people who love all that the North Shore has to offer — and might be looking for a last-minute Christmas gift — a local board game creator has something you might find interesting.

About five years ago, Brian Minor created a Monopoly-like game called North Shore-Opoly.

Since then, he says, he’s sold hundreds of copies.

The game features landmarks along the North Shore.

“I’ve hit almost all seven continents. Everyone loves it here, and this is like having a little piece of home, every time you play it,” Minor explained, of Minor Games.

For more information, log on to http://www.minorfineart.com/northshoreopoly.html