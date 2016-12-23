VFW Prepares for Dinner

The Tradition Has Been Going on for Decades

by KQDS Staff

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 137 Annual Christmas dinner is this weekend.

The VFW is preparing for the free holiday dinner, and anticipating hundreds of people to show up. Though they already have volunteers lined up, they’re still looking for more, and are always accepting donations of hats and gloves to give away to people who attend the dinner.

“We have college students who can’t go home, we have homeless people, we have people who just don’t have anywhere to go, so they just come down here with us,” said George Drummond, an organizer for the dinner.

The VFW Christmas dinner goes from noon to 3 on Saturday.