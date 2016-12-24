Missing Man in Hartley Nature Park Found Dead

The Man's Body was Located Shortly Before Noon Friday in Hartley Park

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – An update on the 66-year-old man who went missing last night at Hartley Nature Center in Duluth.

Shortly before noon Friday, the Duluth Police Department along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, located the body of the man who had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The man was located within Hartley Park.

At this time, authorities say nothing appears to be suspicious.

The incident remains under investigation.