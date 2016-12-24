Northlanders Travel for Christmas

Travel is up 1.5% Across the Country

by Lena Takada

Christmas is around the corner and some Northlanders are gearing up to travel.

Some staying close by, while others are going across the country.

According to AAA more than 103 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. It’s a 1.5 percent increase from last year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation Is urging travelers to check out road conditions using their 5-1-1 system before heading out.

They ask drivers to be on the lookout for blowing snow, which then melts and refreezes creating an icy patch.

The 5-1-1 is available online, within their app, or by dialing 5-1-1.