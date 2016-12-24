One Person Dead After a Shooting in Fond Du Lac
Suspect is in Police Custody
Shots rang out at this home on the 1700 block of Wolf Ridge Road in Cloquet, just before 9 am.
Officers who responded to a report of the shooting, found a man, in this house with gunshot wounds.
The victim, in his thirties, was taken to a hospital in Duluth where he died from the injuries.
A suspect was found walking down the street about a quarter of a mile away, a short time later, and was taken into custody with no incident.
The suspect, a 33 year old male is being held at the Carlton County jail, until he is formally charged.