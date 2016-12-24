One Person Dead After a Shooting in Fond Du Lac

Suspect is in Police Custody

by Lena Takada

Shots rang out at this home on the 1700 block of Wolf Ridge Road in Cloquet, just before 9 am.

Officers who responded to a report of the shooting, found a man, in this house with gunshot wounds.

The victim, in his thirties, was taken to a hospital in Duluth where he died from the injuries.

A suspect was found walking down the street about a quarter of a mile away, a short time later, and was taken into custody with no incident.

The suspect, a 33 year old male is being held at the Carlton County jail, until he is formally charged.