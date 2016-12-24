Structure Fire in Superior Causes $300,000 in Damages

The Fire Broke Out Shortly Before Seven Friday Morning at AA Roll Off Landscaping

by Melissa Lentz

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Shortly before 7:00a.m. Friday morning, Superior Fire Officials responded to reports of a structure fire at AA Roll Off Landscaping.

Officials say heavy smoke was coming from the building, located on Garfield Avenue.

Crews tried to gain access to the building, but high heat and low visibility due to fire conditions made it nearly impossible to do so.

Authorities report the building, it’s contents, and equipment are a total loss.

Damages are estimated at $300,000 dollars. No injuries were reported.