Annual Christmas Dinner Takes Place at VFW 137

Hundreds Turn Out for Annual Event

by Lena Takada

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 137 invited people for a free Christmas dinner.

Hundreds of people made a stop at the VFW to get a plate of turkey, potatoes and gravy, and all the fixings. The VFW Christmas Dinner has been going on for more than 3 decades , and everyone is welcomed to the dinner. Organizers say the only requirement is that you’re hungry.

“Some of these people are homeless, and they sometimes wonder where their next meal is going to come from and this is a good place for them to come kinda on a yucky day,” said George Drummond, VFW Christmas Dinner Organizer.

300 pounds of potatoes and 49 turkeys were prepared for the dinner, where dozens of volunteers helped to make it happen.