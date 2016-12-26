Coffee Conversation: New Year’s Safety

Duluth Police Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe While Ringing in the New Year

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is offering a few reminders to Northlanders who are looking to ring in the New Year.

Office Ron Tinsley says he wants everyone to have a good time and have fun, but reminds folks to be safe, plan ahead, and use caution.

Utilize the Duluth Transportation Authority (DTA) and their free ride system on NYE.

Make sure people get in their homes when you drop them off if you’re designated driving.

Dress for the weather, and make sure to stay warm when walking or being outdoors.