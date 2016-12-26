Different Faiths Come Together for the Gospel Mission Union Christmas Dinner

It's an Interfaith Tradition Going on for Decades

by Lena Takada

Susan Ginsburg smiles as she cuts another slice of pie to serve.

She comes to the Union Gospel Mission each year, to give her time to the interfaith tradition that has been going on for decades.

“We don’t celebrate Christmas, and so we can let the people who usually work here have Christmas with their families,” Ginsburg who is Jewish, says.

Around 10 other members of the Temple Israel also volunteered to help put on the Christmas dinner at Union Gospel Mission.

Though the Union Gospel Mission stays open 7 days a week, they believe it’s extra important to be open on the holidays.

“It is a time when there is alot of loneliness. All hearts come home for Christmas and when you don’t have a home and you don’t have a place to be, it’s very poignant,” says Susan Jordahl-Bubacz, the Executive Director of Union Gospel Mission.

Harold who works at the Union Gospel Mission believes this Christmas dinner is just a small way that he can give back to the community.

“I really didn’t have nothing, so I can feel where they come from, so it feels good like, I helped them, I did something,” says Harold .”There was people that was looking down so I try to say little things to make them feel happy, and get into the holiday spirit, it’s Christmas.”

Because for many, the gift of giving is what the holidays are all about.