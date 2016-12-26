Kids Learn to Ski at Chesterbowl

For Many It's Their First Time Trying the Sport

by Lena Takada

2 year old Twins, Nolan and Gabe are bundled up from head to toe, with little skis on their feet. It’s their first time being on the slopes, and they’re learning the basics of the sport.

“Their dad is big into skiing, I’m terrible at skiing,” Erica Scott, their mom, explains.

Many believe skiing is a great family activity, and dream of one day gliding down the slopes with the whole family.

“He says I can’t wait to just bring the boys to the ski hill, and we can just ski all day and have fun,” Scott says, of her husband.

Chester bowl helps those dreams come true by offering this Ski and Snowboard Camp, where children can learn how to ski surrounded by family members, and ski instructors.

They are a non-profit organization, and makes it a goal to make skiing accessible for everyone. That’s why each year they give out scholarships, so more kids can enjoy the hill.

Those scholarship programs have made it possible for whole families to learn how to ski, for free.

And though Gabe replies with an enthusiastic “No!” when asked if he’s having fun, he was seen gliding on the snow with all smiles, and without his parents’ help.