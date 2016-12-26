People Brave Bad Weather for Bentleyville

The Attraction is Closing on Monday

by Lena Takada

Sleet and bad road conditions, didn’t stop some people from enjoying one of the last days of Bentleyville.

One family even drove down from the Twin Cities area to see the lights. For them It’s a family tradition that they couldn’t miss.

“We only had two nights left to choose from, tomorrow it’s supposed to be really bad, today, it’s not great, but hey, we don’t have crowds to deal with,” says Paula Engelking from St. Louis Park, MN.

Some say bad weather in Northern Minnesota is something to be expected, and wanted to get to Bentleyville before the attraction closes for the season.

“It’s Christmas. It’s something fun to do. We came as a family,” explains Colton Edgington, who currently resides in Pheonix, AZ, but is home for the holidays.