Anglers Rescued From Frozen Bay
Ice Angel Equipment Used In Rescue
Ten anglers had to be rescued Monday morning on an ice flow near Chequamegon Bay.
The Ashland Fire Department says they had to use their ice angel equipment to pick up two different groups of five anglers.
It happened around 8:30 a.m., the fishermen were reported to be near the s-curve between Ashland and Washburn.
Despite having wet feet none of the 10 people rescued were injured.
Responding to the scene was the Ashland Fire Dept with 5 people and its Ice Angel windsled, Washburn EMS, Washbunr FD, WI DNR, US Coast Guard, Madeline Island FD and GLIFWC