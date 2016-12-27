Bentleyville Celebrates Christmas Season With Fireworks

Christmas is over but Bentleyville Opens for one final night.

by Adrienne Robbins

Even though Sunday was Christmas, some people continued to celebrate by visiting Bentleyville one last time. Monday was the final night to walk through the Christmas town and to celebrate this holiday season Bentleyville gave their visitors a firework show, Keeping the Christmas season alive.

“We just came from Christmas so we were just up and about and said why not come here… I love it it was really fun, the Christmas spirit is still here,” said Tara Mash, first time Bentleyville visitor.