Glensheen Unveils Candlelight Christmas Tours

Glensheen gives tours a new view of the mansion.

by Adrienne Robbins

Many have toured Glensheen at all different times of the year but Monday night was the first time visitors got this view of the mansion.

With only the glow of Glensheen’s 25 Christmas trees tours roamed the mansion. An idea that came from those who see Glensheen when the lights go out.

“We were just closing at the end of the night. Turning our lights off and we saw how great the Christmas trees looked and we thought yeah we should make sure the public can see this too,” said Dan Hartman, Director of Glensheen.

The Candlelight Christmas Evening tours will run through New Years Eve, with the possibility of them returning next year.