Kids Learn to Ski at Spirit Mountain Holiday Camp

Participants Range from Ages 5 to 16

by Lena Takada

Some Kids got their new skis and boards out, or even learned how to ski for the first time at Spirit Mountain.

The Ski Hill teamed up with Team Duluth for a Holiday Camp to get kids outside. Skiers and snowboarders of all levels, from first timers to advanced, are practicing their skills on the hill and the terrain park for 4 days. Participants range from ages 5 to 16.

“This is a great week for us as well, families are out, kids are out of school, so it provides a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the slopes,” said Brandy Ream, the Executive Director of Spirit Mountain.

Though the camp is closed to new registrations, Spirit Mountain offers separate classes for people who want to learn how to ski.