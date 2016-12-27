MnDOT Warns of Poor Road Conditions

Many Roads Still Have Compacted Snow

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation said many Northeastern Minnesota highways are still partially covered with compacted snow and ice.

“We have applied 730-tons of salt, 310-tons of salt/sand mix and we haven’t finished calculating how much salt brine and Magnesium Chloride we have applied,” said Chris Cheney, MnDOT D1 operations superintendent. “We’ve had every truck out there since the storm began and even had a few breakdowns, but our mechanics were able to get the trucks fixed so they are out there now too.”

MnDOT said they expect roads to improve by tonight, but advise motorists to check their 511-Website or app for more details. Their website can be found at http://hb.511mn.org/.