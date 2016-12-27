Snowmobile Season Begins in Minnesota

Northlanders Can Finally Hit The Trails

by Dilan Michaels

FINLAND, Minn.- Snowmobiling is one of Minnesota’s favorite recreational sports, and this season has lacked a little luster. However, now that the temperatures are down and the snow is finally here, its time to hit the trails.

Avid snowmobiler Scott Rose says, “It’s ahead of schedule compared to last year. I think last year we really didn’t get out until the 1st of the year.”

Home for the holidays from Dallas, Mallory Darst says, “I’ve been home for Christmas 2 years in a row without any snow. So I’m excited to be up north this year and get out and do some sledding.”

With snow sticking around, and temps staying

low, it’s finally starting to look like snowmobile season.

Rose comments, “It was a little rough, but there’s plenty of snow, I think we got about 8–10 inches the other day with the rain and everything so they’ll be good.”

Darst adds, “It’s always been a family thing. My Dad took me out when I was little, he’d pull us behind the sled on a snow sled and bring us around in circles and that was always fun, so it’s just been a family thing.”

It’s not just the riders who are thankful, local businesses are also happy to have the sleds back in action.

Bonnie Tikkanen, owner of the Four Season Supper Club in Finland says, “Some people come every year for many many years. It’s nice to see old friends, it’s nice to meet new people, find out where they live where there coming from, why the come up here, its just nice to be with the people.”

Providing plenty of hot food to cold riders.

Tikkanen adds, “If they want something quick our burgers are char grilled and they’re excellent. Everybody loves our burgers, we have all kinds of names like four season, Al Capone.”

Because of the late start to the season riders are encouraging people to be cautious and stay vigilant while enjoying the trails.

Rose reminds, “Just go slow and enjoy it. Get used to your sled, make sure your sled is running good and everything it’s been a long summer so get back into it.”

Mallroy’s father John Darst says, “Maybe let them know if there’s something that they’re going to come up on to that might be dangerous but for the most part it’s just general common courtesy like you would have in your car.”

Whether you’re heading out all day or just for a few hours, remember, be prepared, stay safe, and most importantly, have fun.