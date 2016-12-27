Few Travel, While Many Shop on the Day After Christmas

Shoppers filled the mall to spend Christmas gift cards but few were traveling on the icy roads.

by Adrienne Robbins

Christmas Day may have been Sunday but due to poor road conditions, many extended their holiday to Monday. While others decided to brave the roads for shopping.

“This thick sheet of ice we have out here has been a deterrent to customers coming in and out. Usually on a week day we’re pretty busy… Really, really slow today,” said Cameron Hibbard-Frisbie, a gas station cashier.

“The weather kept people off the road today but it couldn’t keep people away from the post holiday sales.

“I bought this jewelry box and it was half off at sears,” said Natalie Marks, a shopper at Miller Hill Mall.

“I went to Aeropostle and they have the whole store 80% off,” said Alex Nikstad, holiday shopper.