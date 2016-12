Weather Forecast 12-26-16

Cold Temps Arrive For Our Tuesday

by Joey Norton

IT WILL BE WINDY ON TONIGHT WITH WINDS ANY WHERE BETWEEN 25–35 MPH.

OVER NIGHT LOWS WILL DROP INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS TONIGHT AND REMAIN CHILLY THE REST OF THE DAY.

TEMPS REBOUND WEDNESDAY REACHING THE LOWER 30’S AND GET BACK TO NORMAL THE REST OF THE WEEK.

OUR NEXT DECENT CHANCE OF SNOW WILL BE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND LOOKS CALM WITH TEMPS NEAR NORMAL.