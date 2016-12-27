Weekend Anchor – Full Time

KQDS-TV, FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full time weekend news anchor. Besides anchoring weekend evening newscasts (Friday/Saturday), you will report three days a week. This reporting will involve frequent live shots. You will also anchor for other shifts/newscasts as needed. Producing experience is a big plus. Although we have a team of photojournalists, ability to shoot and edit is expected.

We value hard working newsroom leaders who bring unique ideas to the table each day. We want you to be excited about being heavily involved with community events. You should also be able to efficiently react to breaking news situations and handle tight deadlines. E-mail demo links/application materials to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv. (no phone calls please).

