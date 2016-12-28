Animal Answers: Bright Future for Friends of Animals

Friends of Animals Humane Society Named Best Animal Rescue Shelter in Minnesota

by Brett Scott

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Friends of Animals Humane Society in Cloquet was named Best Animal Rescue Shelter in Minnesota.

The award is given out from the producers of the Hollywood, California based Official Best Of production company.

Numerous volunteers along with kind-hearted employees help keep the shelter running.

Friends of Animals will be moving in May of 2017, to their new location, located at the old Carlton County Services Center in Cloquet.

With the help of generous donors, the facility is currently undergoing renovations.

Overall, nearly 800 animals were rescued or brought in to Friends of Animals in 2016, including 150 strays. Over 600 animals were adopted from the Cloquet shelter this year.

Click here for more information or to donate to FOA.