Bar Catches Fire in Virginia

by KQDS Staff

The Silver Loon Saloon, formerly known as The Mirage Bar sustained severe damage Tuesday afternoon after the building caught fire.

The Virginia Fire Department responded to the building on the 500 block of Chestnut Street at about 2:30 p.m. Smoke was coming from the two-story downtown Virginia business.

Firefighters from Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Fayal Township, Pike-Sandy-Britt and Hibbing were also dispatched to the fire.

The front of the building was damaged, as well as extensive smoke and water damage to the bar area.

There were no injuries.

The Virginia Fire Marshal and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimate is available.