Bentleyville Begins Long Tear-Down Process

Monday was the final day Bentleyville was open this year.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, Minn.- Another Christmas season has ended and that means it is time to pack away the lights of Bentleyville.

The last day to visit the Christmas town was Monday. On Tuesday a small group of volunteers started the long process of tearing it down.

After another Christmas, Mayor of Bentleyville, Nathan Bentley is welcoming the tear-down this year.

“Thinking about having an evening to myself… I haven’t had one now for four months so it’s going to be kind of different tonight,” said Bentley.

The main tear-down days will happen January 7 and 8 and Bentleyville is still looking for volunteers interested in helping.