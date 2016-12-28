Busiest Day of the Year for Marcus Theatre

The company offers five dollar movies on Tuesdays.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, Minn.- The holidays can be a busy time for movie theaters but over at Marcus theatre the Tuesday after Christmas and before New Years is their biggest of the entire year. People heading to the movie theater to see all different kinds of films including the newest Star Wars movie.

“This is the movie I’m looking forward to most this year so this is the perfect day to come because it’s over break and it’s five dollars,” said Chloe Holm.

Marcus Theatres offers five dollar movies on Tuesdays, along with free popcorn for members.