U.S. Coast Guard Breaking Ice On Duluth Harbor

Cutter Alder Breaks Ice for the Second Time This Season

by KQDS Staff

The ice on Lake Superior is keeping the Coast Guard busy.

This is the second time the Cutter Alder has been out breaking ice in the Duluth harbor this year. Currently, the ice is only a few inches thick.

The ice breaks up due to the weight of the ship on top of it. Breaking the ice allows shipping traffic to continue after the lake freezes.