Hartley Offers Nature Camps for Children

The Kids are Excited to Play Outside After Being Cooped Up

by Lena Takada

Children are playing in and learning about nature, at the Winter Camps at Hartley Nature Center.

It’s a chance for children to get outside with other kids, even in the cold. Programs include activities like tracking animals, sledding, and exploring the park. The campers range from ages 4 to 9 years old.

“It gives them an opportunity to be active, and maybe learn a new outdoor skill so they can enjoy the winter time,” said Brett Amundson, the Director of Operations at the Hartley Nature Center.

Another camp will be held at Hartley starting February 20th to the 24th, and spots are still open for those who are interested.