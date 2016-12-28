A Little Warmup, Plus Light Snow Today

by William Seay

On the night following Christmas Day, a cold front passed through our region bringing snow and ice across the Northland. The colder air really came to a head yesterday with highs just barely cracking the low teens. Today, another cold front is poised to sweep through the region once again. Ahead of that front, south winds gather some warmth and we’ll have highs well above average later this afternoon, to the tune of upper 20s and low 30s. We won’t see those temperatures drop again until late Thursday night. Today, expect shifting south winds, highs in the 20s and 30s and the chance for some light snow accumulations through this afternoon. Even where snow will be the most productive (Arrowhead, northern St. Louis County, Itasca and Koochiching Counties, Canadian border), it will likely accumulate to the tune of about an inch or slightly less.

Lows tonight reach the upper teens and low 20s, and we’ll see highs in the 20s tomorrow. As the wind increases, some light blowing snow is possible Thursday as well. As the sun sets tomorrow that cold front will really let its presence be felt with near-zero lows Thursday night into Friday. Highs will reach the upper teens on Friday, and another cold front will start screaming into our vicinity. This one brings the chance for more productive snowfall, perhaps 2-4” in some areas if this system pans out. Early morning temps on Saturday appear to be in the 20s, but models predict temperatures to drop steadily through the day on Saturday as snowfall tapers off.

Sunday looks relatively quiet, with near or above average high temperatures in the low/mid 20s. Long range guidance is suggesting some pretty productive snowfall across the region on Monday into Tuesday next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with any storm that’s 5-7 days out, but the potential for an additional 4-8” of snow to start the first full week of 2017 has our attention, we’ll have updates the closer we get to next week.