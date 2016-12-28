Lutheran Social Services Still Looking for Diapers

The Diapers Will Go to Families in Need

by Lena Takada

The Lutheran Social Services have been hosting a diaper drive through December, but as the year comes to a close, they’re still looking for more donations.

LSS had the goal of raising 25,000 diapers to stockpile a year’s worth of diapers for families in need, but they are around 13,000 short of reaching their goals. LSS is especially in need of diapers sizes one and six, and pull-ups, but are accepting diapers of any size.

“If you don’t have time to buy diapers, we always accept monetary donations, and we’ll do the shopping,” said Amber Male, the Program Coordinator for the LSS Crisis Nursery.

Diapers can be dropped off at the LSS Crisis Nursery in Duluth on 1st East 1st street, and Bent Paddle Brewing Company is offering a free pint of beer to donors who bring in a box of diapers to its taproom.