Monaghan Drops Out of Superior Mayor’s Race

Will Support Candidate Kalee Hermanson

by Matt Suoja

Jeff Monaghan is dropping out of the Superior mayoral race.

“Due to personal reasons, I am discontinuing my campaign for Mayor of Superior,” he said in a prepared statement. “By next Tuesday, Jan. 3… I anticipate not having the 200 signatures required to be placed on the primary ballot. Still, I intend to participate in the election and vote for Kalee Hermanson. She is my choice, and I will vote for her.”

That leaves five candidates still running for Superior mayor. Current Mayor Bruce Hagen will be stepping down in April.