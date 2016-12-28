Salvation Army Short of Reaching Fundraising Goal

The Group is Looking to Raise $42,000 More

by Lena Takada

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Bell Ringing is Iconic to Christmas time, and the Holiday Fundraiser is crucial to fund many of the programs ran by the Salvation Army throughout the year, and is their biggest source of money.

This year, the Salvation Army had the goal of raising $625,000 but are currently around $42,000 short of reaching that goal. The non-profit organization raises money through different ways, including their iconic bell ringing and red kettles. But not all hope is lost. With a few days remaining, the Salvation Army hopes to raise a little more money through mail and direct donations.

“This community rallies to the needs of the community. There’s more non-profits here than I’ve ever seen in any other community, so there’s a lot of people vying for the same dollars,” said Major Bill Cox, Corps Officer at the Salvation Army in Duluth.

Some of the programs the money goes to include social service programs, emergency services, and the food bank.